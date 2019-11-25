Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rams WRs Woods, Cooks active; Ravens DT Pierce still out

November 25, 2019 6:59 pm
 
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Receivers Robert Woods and Brandin Cooks are both active for the Los Angeles Rams when they face the surging Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.

Woods missed the Rams’ victory last week due to an undisclosed personal matter that kept him out of practice until Thursday. Cooks has missed two games after incurring his second concussion of the season.

Sean McVay will have his full complement of offensive skill players, although right tackle Rob Havenstein remains out with a knee injury.

Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce was inactive at the Coliseum for the second straight game with an ankle injury.

Advertisement

Baltimore rookie cornerback Iman Marshall is active for the first time. The former USC star will make his NFL debut at his college stadium.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman is hosted by Jordanian Air Force

Today in History

1876: US Army retaliates for defeat at Little Bighorn