The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Rangers-Bruins Sums

November 29, 2019 4:37 pm
 
N.Y. Rangers 1 1 0 0—2
Boston 0 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Buchnevich 5 (DeAngelo, Trouba), 14:14. Penalties_Kuraly, BOS, (tripping), 12:09.

Second Period_2, N.Y. Rangers, Chytil 8 (Strome, Panarin), 6:21. 3, Boston, Kuraly 2 (DeBrusk, Carlo), 18:28. Penalties_Clifton, BOS, (tripping), 2:30; McAvoy, BOS, Major (fighting), 10:51; Smith, NYR, Major (fighting), 10:51; Grzelcyk, BOS, (high sticking), 12:52; Kuraly, BOS, (cross checking), 13:51.

Third Period_4, Boston, Pastrnak 24 (Krejci, DeBrusk), 4:27. Penalties_Smith, NYR, (hooking), 10:35; Lindholm, BOS, major (high sticking), 12:58.

Overtime_5, Boston, Krejci 5 (Halak, Pastrnak), 1:40. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 11-11-6_28. Boston 7-8-11-1_27.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 6; Boston 0 of 1.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 7-5-2 (27 shots-24 saves). Boston, Halak 6-1-3 (28-26).

A_17,850 (17,565). T_2:28.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Matt MacPherson.

