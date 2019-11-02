Rangers-Predators Sum

|N.Y. Rangers
|1
|1
|0—2
|Nashville
|0
|1
|0—1
First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Chytil 2 (Hajek), 16:05.
Second Period_2, N.Y. Rangers, Strome 4 (Panarin, Fast), 4:16. 3, Nashville, Arvidsson 6 (Forsberg, Josi), 14:34 (pp).
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 7-8-15_30. Nashville 8-14-11_33.
Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 4; Nashville 1 of 5.
Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 3-2-1 (33 shots-32 saves). Nashville, Saros 1-4-0 (30-28).
A_17,371 (17,113). T_2:17.
Referees_Gord Dwyer, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, Pierre Racicot.
