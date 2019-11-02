Rangers-Predators Sum

N.Y. Rangers 1 1 0—2 Nashville 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Chytil 2 (Hajek), 16:05.

Second Period_2, N.Y. Rangers, Strome 4 (Panarin, Fast), 4:16. 3, Nashville, Arvidsson 6 (Forsberg, Josi), 14:34 (pp).

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 7-8-15_30. Nashville 8-14-11_33.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 4; Nashville 1 of 5.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 3-2-1 (33 shots-32 saves). Nashville, Saros 1-4-0 (30-28).

A_17,371 (17,113). T_2:17.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, Pierre Racicot.

