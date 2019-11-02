Rangers-Predators Sums

N.Y. Rangers 1 1 0—2 Nashville 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Chytil 2 (Hajek), 16:05. Penalties_Johansen, NSH, (tripping), 0:49; Skjei, NYR, (cross checking), 9:25; Ekholm, NSH, (interference), 16:26.

Second Period_2, N.Y. Rangers, Strome 4 (Panarin, Fast), 4:16. 3, Nashville, Arvidsson 6 (Forsberg, Josi), 14:34 (pp). Penalties_Haley, NYR, Major (fighting), 2:38; Watson, NSH, Major (fighting), 2:38; Duchene, NSH, (hooking), 5:27; DeAngelo, NYR, (interference), 14:02; Strome, NYR, (cross checking), 20:00.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Ellis, NSH, (slashing), 11:47; B.Smith, NYR, (holding), 14:43; Hajek, NYR, (tripping), 17:39.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 7-8-15_30. Nashville 8-14-11_33.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 4; Nashville 1 of 5.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 3-2-1 (33 shots-32 saves). Nashville, Saros 1-4-0 (30-28).

A_17,371 (17,113). T_2:17.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, Pierre Racicot.

