Rangers-Senators Sum

N.Y. Rangers 1 0 0—1 Ottawa 2 2 0—4

First Period_1, Ottawa, Chabot 2 (Tkachuk, Duclair), 0:57. 2, Ottawa, L.Brown 1 (Pageau), 6:32 (pp). 3, N.Y. Rangers, Trouba 2 (Gettinger, Lindgren), 17:20.

Second Period_4, Ottawa, Ennis 6 (White, Tierney), 1:11. 5, Ottawa, Duclair 10 (Pageau, Chabot), 13:24 (pp).

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 9-17-5_31. Ottawa 19-16-4_39.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 4; Ottawa 2 of 5.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 5-5-1 (39 shots-35 saves). Ottawa, Nilsson 7-4-1 (31-30).

A_12,349 (18,572). T_2:25.

Referees_Dean Morton, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, Libor Suchanek.

