Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rangers-Senators Sums

November 22, 2019 10:10 pm
 
< a min read
      
N.Y. Rangers 1 0 0—1
Ottawa 2 2 0—4

First Period_1, Ottawa, Chabot 2 (Tkachuk, Duclair), 0:57. 2, Ottawa, L.Brown 1 (Pageau), 6:32 (pp). 3, N.Y. Rangers, Trouba 2 (Gettinger, Lindgren), 17:20. Penalties_Lindgren, NYR, (interference), 6:16.

Second Period_4, Ottawa, Ennis 6 (Tierney, White), 1:11. 5, Ottawa, Duclair 10 (Chabot, Pageau), 13:24 (pp). Penalties_L.Brown, OTT, (cross checking), 3:07; Jaros, OTT, major (high sticking), 7:07; Chytil, NYR, (high sticking), 11:29; N.Y. Rangers bench, served by Buchnevich (too many men on the ice), 13:01; Trouba, NYR, (delay of game), 13:40.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Chabot, OTT, (slashing), 4:27; DeAngelo, NYR, (cross checking), 19:27.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 9-17-5_31. Ottawa 19-16-4_39.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 4; Ottawa 2 of 5.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 5-5-1 (39 shots-35 saves). Ottawa, Nilsson 7-4-1 (31-30).

A_12,349 (18,572). T_2:25.

Referees_Dean Morton, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, Libor Suchanek.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|22 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas