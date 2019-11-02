Raptors-Bucks, Box

TORONTO (105)

Anunoby 3-5 1-2 9, Siakam 7-19 0-0 16, Gasol 4-12 0-0 10, Lowry 11-18 9-9 36, VanVleet 2-10 6-6 12, Boucher 0-0 0-0 0, Ibaka 3-10 5-6 11, Thomas 2-3 0-0 5, Powell 1-5 1-2 4, Davis 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 34-84 22-25 105.

MILWAUKEE (115)

Middleton 4-12 3-4 11, G.Antetokounmpo 14-20 7-10 36, B.Lopez 4-11 0-0 11, Bledsoe 5-12 3-3 14, Matthews 1-2 0-0 2, Ilyasova 1-5 3-4 5, R.Lopez 2-6 2-2 6, Hill 2-4 2-2 7, Korver 2-5 0-0 6, Brown 3-4 0-0 9, DiVincenzo 3-8 0-0 8. Totals 41-89 20-25 115.

Toronto 17 33 40 15—105 Milwaukee 36 30 29 20—115

3-Point Goals_Toronto 15-36 (Lowry 5-9, Anunoby 2-4, VanVleet 2-5, Siakam 2-6, Gasol 2-6, Thomas 1-2, Powell 1-3, Ibaka 0-1), Milwaukee 13-38 (Brown 3-3, B.Lopez 3-7, Korver 2-4, DiVincenzo 2-5, Hill 1-2, G.Antetokounmpo 1-2, Bledsoe 1-5, Matthews 0-1, R.Lopez 0-2, Ilyasova 0-3, Middleton 0-4). Fouled Out_Siakam. Rebounds_Toronto 42 (Gasol 12), Milwaukee 51 (G.Antetokounmpo 15). Assists_Toronto 24 (VanVleet 7), Milwaukee 30 (G.Antetokounmpo 8). Total Fouls_Toronto 22, Milwaukee 22. Technicals_Milwaukee coach Bucks (Defensive three second). A_17,637 (17,500).

