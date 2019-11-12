Listen Live Sports

Raptors-Clippers, Box

November 12, 2019 1:06 am
 
TORONTO (88)

Anunoby 0-0 0-0 0, Siakam 6-17 3-6 16, Gasol 3-8 0-0 8, VanVleet 6-20 1-2 14, Powell 5-12 4-5 15, Hollis-Jefferson 4-11 1-2 9, Boucher 5-10 0-0 13, Thomas 3-3 0-0 8, Davis 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 34-85 9-15 88.

L.A. CLIPPERS (98)

Leonard 2-11 8-9 12, Patterson 4-9 0-0 12, Zubac 3-9 0-0 6, Beverley 2-6 2-4 6, Shamet 2-5 0-0 6, Harkless 3-9 3-4 9, Green 3-11 4-5 10, Harrell 7-15 0-2 14, Williams 7-15 5-6 21, Mann 0-0 0-0 0, McGruder 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 34-92 22-30 98.

Toronto 23 23 32 10—88
L.A. Clippers 15 36 22 25—98

3-Point Goals_Toronto 11-30 (Boucher 3-5, Thomas 2-2, Gasol 2-4, Davis 1-2, Powell 1-5, Siakam 1-6, VanVleet 1-6), L.A. Clippers 8-36 (Patterson 4-8, Shamet 2-5, Williams 2-6, McGruder 0-1, Harrell 0-1, Harkless 0-3, Beverley 0-3, Leonard 0-4, Green 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Toronto 38 (Siakam 10), L.A. Clippers 66 (Beverley, Green 12). Assists_Toronto 25 (VanVleet 8), L.A. Clippers 25 (Leonard 9). Total Fouls_Toronto 24, L.A. Clippers 21. Technicals_Toronto coach Nick Nurse, Toronto coach Raptors (Defensive three second), VanVleet. A_19,068 (18,997).

