The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Raptors-Hawks, Box

November 23, 2019 9:59 pm
 
TORONTO (119)

Anunoby 3-10 1-2 7, Siakam 11-18 8-9 34, Gasol 1-5 0-0 3, VanVleet 7-21 9-9 25, Powell 8-15 1-1 20, Hollis-Jefferson 2-3 3-4 7, Boucher 5-7 2-2 13, Davis 2-6 1-1 6, Thomas 1-3 1-2 4. Totals 40-88 26-30 119.

ATLANTA (116)

Hunter 10-17 0-0 26, Parker 6-16 1-1 13, Jones 3-4 0-0 6, Young 11-23 4-4 30, Bembry 4-6 1-2 11, Fernando 1-2 2-4 4, Len 2-3 0-0 4, Turner 2-6 0-0 4, Carter 3-7 0-0 8, Crabbe 5-6 0-0 10. Totals 47-90 8-11 116.

Toronto 26 26 35 32—119
Atlanta 27 34 29 26—116

3-Point Goals_Toronto 13-37 (Siakam 4-6, Powell 3-8, VanVleet 2-9, Boucher 1-2, Gasol 1-3, Davis 1-3, Thomas 1-3, Hollis-Jefferson 0-1, Anunoby 0-2), Atlanta 14-34 (Hunter 6-10, Young 4-11, Bembry 2-3, Carter 2-4, Turner 0-1, Crabbe 0-1, Parker 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Toronto 42 (Hollis-Jefferson 9), Atlanta 38 (Young 10). Assists_Toronto 22 (VanVleet 9), Atlanta 32 (Young 10). Total Fouls_Toronto 16, Atlanta 27. Technicals_Toronto coach Raptors (Defensive three second). A_16,931 (18,118).

