The Associated Press
 
Raptors-Lakers, Box

November 11, 2019 12:10 am
 
TORONTO (113)

Anunoby 2-6 2-2 7, Siakam 9-25 5-8 24, Gasol 1-2 0-0 2, VanVleet 8-18 3-4 23, Powell 5-9 3-3 14, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Hollis-Jefferson 4-6 2-2 10, Boucher 7-11 0-2 15, Thomas 2-3 0-1 5, T.Davis 5-8 0-0 13. Totals 43-89 15-22 113.

L.A. LAKERS (104)

James 5-15 3-6 13, A.Davis 10-20 5-6 27, McGee 5-11 0-0 10, Bradley 4-10 0-0 9, Green 0-5 0-0 0, Dudley 0-0 0-0 0, Kuzma 6-13 0-0 15, Howard 3-3 3-5 9, Cook 3-5 0-0 7, Caruso 1-3 1-2 3, Caldwell-Pope 0-2 0-0 0, Daniels 4-7 0-0 11. Totals 41-94 12-19 104.

Toronto 29 23 26 35—113
L.A. Lakers 30 30 18 26—104

3-Point Goals_Toronto 12-36 (VanVleet 4-9, T.Davis 3-5, Thomas 1-2, Anunoby 1-3, Powell 1-3, Boucher 1-4, Siakam 1-8, Johnson 0-1, Gasol 0-1), L.A. Lakers 10-30 (Daniels 3-5, Kuzma 3-7, A.Davis 2-5, Cook 1-1, Bradley 1-4, Caldwell-Pope 0-1, Caruso 0-1, James 0-2, Green 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Toronto 43 (Siakam 11), L.A. Lakers 51 (James 13). Assists_Toronto 26 (VanVleet 10), L.A. Lakers 31 (James 15). Total Fouls_Toronto 17, L.A. Lakers 20. A_18,997 (18,997).

