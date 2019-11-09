Raptors’ Lowry (thumb), Ibaka (ankle) out indefinitely

TORONTO (AP) — Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry and center Serge Ibaka will be out indefinitely after injuries against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Lowry fractured his left thumb during the first quarter of Friday night’s 122-104 victory. The team said Saturday he will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Ibaka sprained his right ankle and will undergo additional imaging in Los Angeles, where Toronto plays the Lakers on Sunday and the Clippers and former teammate Kawhi Leonard on Monday.

Lowry is averaging 21.8 points and 6.5 assists. Ibaka is averaging 14 points and 6.5 rebounds.

