The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Raptors-Magic, Box

November 29, 2019 9:29 pm
 
TORONTO (90)

Anunoby 1-5 0-2 2, Siakam 4-22 1-3 10, Gasol 1-6 4-4 6, VanVleet 7-20 3-5 22, Powell 12-18 4-4 33, Miller 0-2 0-2 0, Hollis-Jefferson 2-3 2-2 6, Boucher 2-4 3-6 7, Davis 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 31-84 17-28 90.

ORLANDO (83)

Gordon 2-11 3-4 8, Isaac 4-13 0-0 8, Birch 2-4 0-0 4, Fultz 5-12 4-5 15, Fournier 3-9 12-14 19, Aminu 2-7 0-0 5, Bamba 4-6 2-2 11, Augustin 2-7 1-1 6, Ross 3-9 0-1 7. Totals 27-78 22-27 83.

Toronto 20 20 26 24—90
Orlando 23 24 12 24—83

3-Point Goals_Toronto 11-38 (Powell 5-8, VanVleet 5-12, Siakam 1-7, Boucher 0-1, Davis 0-1, Miller 0-2, Anunoby 0-3, Gasol 0-4), Orlando 7-29 (Bamba 1-1, Fultz 1-3, Aminu 1-3, Gordon 1-4, Augustin 1-4, Ross 1-5, Fournier 1-6, Isaac 0-3). Fouled Out_Birch. Rebounds_Toronto 46 (Siakam 13), Orlando 52 (Birch 12). Assists_Toronto 21 (Siakam 5), Orlando 17 (Fournier 6). Total Fouls_Toronto 20, Orlando 19. Technicals_Toronto coach Raptors (Defensive three second), Fournier, Gordon. A_17,014 (18,846).

The Associated Press

