Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Raptors-Pelicans, Box

November 8, 2019 10:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
TORONTO (122)

Anunoby 7-13 2-2 21, Siakam 17-28 5-5 44, Gasol 1-6 2-2 5, Lowry 2-5 0-0 6, VanVleet 3-15 3-4 12, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, M.Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Ibaka 3-6 2-2 8, Boucher 1-6 3-4 5, Powell 6-10 4-5 18, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 41-93 21-24 122.

NEW ORLEANS (104)

Ingram 10-25 4-4 27, Melli 0-2 2-2 2, Okafor 3-3 0-0 6, Ball 2-8 0-0 5, Holiday 6-13 3-5 16, Williams 1-4 0-0 2, Favors 2-4 0-0 4, Hayes 2-3 0-3 4, Jackson 5-12 1-2 13, Redick 0-1 1-2 1, Moore 4-7 1-1 9, Alexander-Walker 4-8 2-2 13, Hart 1-9 0-0 2. Totals 40-99 14-21 104.

Toronto 30 45 22 25—122
New Orleans 30 23 22 29—104

3-Point Goals_Toronto 19-43 (Anunoby 5-7, Siakam 5-10, VanVleet 3-10, Powell 2-4, Lowry 2-5, Thomas 1-2, Gasol 1-3, Davis 0-1, Boucher 0-1), New Orleans 10-41 (Alexander-Walker 3-5, Ingram 3-10, Jackson 2-5, Holiday 1-4, Ball 1-5, Moore 0-2, Melli 0-2, Williams 0-2, Hart 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Toronto 53 (Siakam 10), New Orleans 53 (Favors 10). Assists_Toronto 27 (VanVleet 11), New Orleans 21 (Holiday 6). Total Fouls_Toronto 24, New Orleans 23. Technicals_Toronto coach Raptors (Defensive three second), Siakam, Davis, Williams. A_16,337 (16,867).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
11|8 How the 21st Century IDEA Legislation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'