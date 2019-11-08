Raptors-Pelicans, Box

TORONTO (122)

Anunoby 7-13 2-2 21, Siakam 17-28 5-5 44, Gasol 1-6 2-2 5, Lowry 2-5 0-0 6, VanVleet 3-15 3-4 12, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, M.Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Ibaka 3-6 2-2 8, Boucher 1-6 3-4 5, Powell 6-10 4-5 18, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 41-93 21-24 122.

NEW ORLEANS (104)

Ingram 10-25 4-4 27, Melli 0-2 2-2 2, Okafor 3-3 0-0 6, Ball 2-8 0-0 5, Holiday 6-13 3-5 16, Williams 1-4 0-0 2, Favors 2-4 0-0 4, Hayes 2-3 0-3 4, Jackson 5-12 1-2 13, Redick 0-1 1-2 1, Moore 4-7 1-1 9, Alexander-Walker 4-8 2-2 13, Hart 1-9 0-0 2. Totals 40-99 14-21 104.

Toronto 30 45 22 25—122 New Orleans 30 23 22 29—104

3-Point Goals_Toronto 19-43 (Anunoby 5-7, Siakam 5-10, VanVleet 3-10, Powell 2-4, Lowry 2-5, Thomas 1-2, Gasol 1-3, Davis 0-1, Boucher 0-1), New Orleans 10-41 (Alexander-Walker 3-5, Ingram 3-10, Jackson 2-5, Holiday 1-4, Ball 1-5, Moore 0-2, Melli 0-2, Williams 0-2, Hart 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Toronto 53 (Siakam 10), New Orleans 53 (Favors 10). Assists_Toronto 27 (VanVleet 11), New Orleans 21 (Holiday 6). Total Fouls_Toronto 24, New Orleans 23. Technicals_Toronto coach Raptors (Defensive three second), Siakam, Davis, Williams. A_16,337 (16,867).

