Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Raptors-Trail Blazers, Box

November 14, 2019 12:22 am
 
< a min read
Share       
TORONTO (114)

Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Siakam 15-28 2-3 36, M.Gasol 3-10 0-0 9, VanVleet 10-16 6-6 30, Powell 0-6 2-2 2, Hollis-Jefferson 6-8 4-4 16, Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Boucher 1-4 0-0 2, Davis 5-10 2-2 15, Thomas 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 42-92 16-17 114.

PORTLAND (106)

Hood 9-15 2-2 25, Little 3-10 0-0 7, Whiteside 6-12 0-0 12, Lillard 2-12 3-3 9, McCollum 8-18 0-1 19, Hezonja 2-5 5-6 10, Labissiere 0-3 0-0 0, Simons 6-11 2-2 17, Bazemore 2-10 1-2 7. Totals 38-96 13-16 106.

Toronto 23 31 33 27—114
Portland 30 23 25 28—106

3-Point Goals_Toronto 14-32 (VanVleet 4-6, Siakam 4-7, M.Gasol 3-5, Davis 3-6, Miller 0-1, Boucher 0-2, Powell 0-2, Thomas 0-3), Portland 17-48 (Hood 5-10, McCollum 3-7, Simons 3-8, Lillard 2-7, Bazemore 2-8, Hezonja 1-3, Little 1-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Toronto 50 (Hollis-Jefferson 11), Portland 43 (Whiteside, Labissiere 9). Assists_Toronto 20 (VanVleet 7), Portland 24 (Lillard 10). Total Fouls_Toronto 20, Portland 16. Technicals_Toronto coach Nick Nurse. A_19,544 (19,393).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 MILCOM 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military attache from Azerbaijan visits Oklahoma National Guard

Today in History

1982: Vietnam Veterans Memorial dedicated