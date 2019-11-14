Raptors-Trail Blazers, Box

TORONTO (114)

Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Siakam 15-28 2-3 36, M.Gasol 3-10 0-0 9, VanVleet 10-16 6-6 30, Powell 0-6 2-2 2, Hollis-Jefferson 6-8 4-4 16, Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Boucher 1-4 0-0 2, Davis 5-10 2-2 15, Thomas 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 42-92 16-17 114.

PORTLAND (106)

Hood 9-15 2-2 25, Little 3-10 0-0 7, Whiteside 6-12 0-0 12, Lillard 2-12 3-3 9, McCollum 8-18 0-1 19, Hezonja 2-5 5-6 10, Labissiere 0-3 0-0 0, Simons 6-11 2-2 17, Bazemore 2-10 1-2 7. Totals 38-96 13-16 106.

Toronto 23 31 33 27—114 Portland 30 23 25 28—106

3-Point Goals_Toronto 14-32 (VanVleet 4-6, Siakam 4-7, M.Gasol 3-5, Davis 3-6, Miller 0-1, Boucher 0-2, Powell 0-2, Thomas 0-3), Portland 17-48 (Hood 5-10, McCollum 3-7, Simons 3-8, Lillard 2-7, Bazemore 2-8, Hezonja 1-3, Little 1-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Toronto 50 (Hollis-Jefferson 11), Portland 43 (Whiteside, Labissiere 9). Assists_Toronto 20 (VanVleet 7), Portland 24 (Lillard 10). Total Fouls_Toronto 20, Portland 16. Technicals_Toronto coach Nick Nurse. A_19,544 (19,393).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.