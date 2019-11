Ravens-Rams Stats

By The Associated Press

Baltimore 14 14 7 10—45 L.A. Rams 0 6 0 0— 6 First Quarter

Bal_Mar.Brown 6 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 7:47.

Bal_Mar.Brown 18 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 1:31.

Second Quarter

La_FG Zuerlein 32, 9:45.

Bal_Ingram 1 run (Tucker kick), 4:42.

La_FG Zuerlein 46, 1:55.

Bal_Snead 7 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), :12.

Third Quarter

Bal_Ingram 7 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 9:46.

Fourth Quarter

Bal_Snead 7 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 14:43.

Bal_FG Tucker 34, 6:35.

A_72,409.

Bal La First downs 31 14 Total Net Yards 480 221 Rushes-yards 48-285 9-22 Passing 195 199 Punt Returns 3-45 1-4 Kickoff Returns 0-0 2-44 Interceptions Ret. 2-29 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 16-23-0 26-37-2 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-13 2-13 Punts 1-48.0 4-50.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0 Penalties-Yards 8-66 8-56 Time of Possession 39:56 20:04

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Baltimore, Ingram 15-111, L.Jackson 8-95, G.Edwards 14-55, J.Hill 8-27, Griffin 3-(minus 3). Los Angeles, Gurley 6-22, Cooks 1-1, Mal.Brown 1-0, Goff 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Baltimore, L.Jackson 15-20-0-169, Griffin 1-3-0-39. Los Angeles, Goff 26-37-2-212.

RECEIVING_Baltimore, Mar.Brown 5-42, Roberts 3-39, Boykin 2-54, Andrews 2-45, Snead 2-14, Ingram 1-7, Boyle 1-7. Los Angeles, Woods 6-97, Kupp 6-35, Higbee 5-20, Gurley 3-(minus 3), Cooks 2-32, Everett 2-23, Reynolds 2-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

