Red Bull driver Verstappen wins Formula One’s Brazilian GP

November 17, 2019 1:54 pm
 
SAO PAULO (AP) — Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has won Formula One’s Brazilian Grand Prix for his eighth career victory.

The Dutch driver controlled nearly all the race at Interlagos on Sunday. Toro Rosso’s Pierre Gasly was second and six-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton third, though the Mercedes driver is under investigation.

Ferrari drivers Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc did not finish after the two crashed near the end of the race.

The Brazilian GP on Sunday was the penultimate race of the season. Hamilton had already secured the season title in the previous race in the U.S.

More AP Formula One: https://apnews.com/FormulaOne and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

