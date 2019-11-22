Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Red Wings assign Smith to Grand Rapids

November 22, 2019 6:33 pm
 
< a min read
      

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings have removed forward Givani Smith from injured reserve and assigned him to Grand Rapids of the AHL.

The Red Wings announced the move Friday.

The 21-year-old Smith has appeared in five games with the Red Wings this season. He also has three goals and four assists in 10 games for Grand Rapids.

Smith was a second-round draft pick by the Red Wings in 2016.

Advertisement

The Red Wings play at New Jersey on Saturday night.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|22 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas