Red Wings assign Smith to Grand Rapids

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings have removed forward Givani Smith from injured reserve and assigned him to Grand Rapids of the AHL.

The Red Wings announced the move Friday.

The 21-year-old Smith has appeared in five games with the Red Wings this season. He also has three goals and four assists in 10 games for Grand Rapids.

Smith was a second-round draft pick by the Red Wings in 2016.

Advertisement

The Red Wings play at New Jersey on Saturday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.