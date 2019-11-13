Red Wings-Ducks Sum

|Detroit
|0
|2
|1
|1—4
|Anaheim
|0
|3
|0
|0—3
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Anaheim, Silfverberg 8 (Henrique), 0:20. 2, Anaheim, Mahura 1 (Kase, Henrique), 0:49. 3, Detroit, Hronek 4 (Bowey, Bertuzzi), 11:33. 4, Anaheim, Fowler 4 (Getzlaf, Kase), 13:48. 5, Detroit, Athanasiou 3 (Filppula, Green), 17:21.
Third Period_6, Detroit, Larkin 6 (Bertuzzi, Mantha), 19:23 (pp).
Overtime_7, Detroit, Cholowski 2 (Fabbri), 2:04.
Shots on Goal_Detroit 10-8-15-3_36. Anaheim 9-12-5-1_27.
Power-play opportunities_Detroit 1 of 4; Anaheim 0 of 2.
Goalies_Detroit, Bernier 5-4-1 (27 shots-24 saves). Anaheim, Miller 3-0-2 (36-32).
A_15,046 (17,174). Referees_Brad Meier, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Derek Nansen.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.