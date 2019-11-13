Listen Live Sports

Red Wings-Ducks Sums

November 13, 2019 12:57 am
 
Detroit 0 2 1 1—4
Anaheim 0 3 0 0—3

First Period_None. Penalties_Ritchie, ANA, (holding), 5:23; McIlrath, DET, (roughing), 17:51; Getzlaf, ANA, (slashing), 17:51; Getzlaf, ANA, (slashing), 17:51; Mantha, DET, (slashing), 17:51; Deslauriers, ANA, Major (fighting), 17:56; Smith, DET, Major (fighting), 17:56.

Second Period_1, Anaheim, Silfverberg 8 (Henrique), 0:20. 2, Anaheim, Mahura 1 (Kase, Henrique), 0:49. 3, Detroit, Hronek 4 (Bowey, Bertuzzi), 11:33. 4, Anaheim, Fowler 4 (Getzlaf, Kase), 13:48. 5, Detroit, Athanasiou 3 (Filppula, Green), 17:21. Penalties_Detroit bench, served by Erne (delay of game), 0:49; Biega, DET, (interference), 7:55.

Third Period_6, Detroit, Larkin 6 (Bertuzzi, Mantha), 19:23 (pp). Penalties_Terry, ANA, (hooking), 6:53; Guhle, ANA, (tripping), 18:29; Holzer, ANA, (hooking), 18:50.

Overtime_7, Detroit, Cholowski 2 (Fabbri), 2:04. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 10-8-15-3_36. Anaheim 9-12-5-1_27.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 1 of 4; Anaheim 0 of 2.

Goalies_Detroit, Bernier 5-4-1 (27 shots-24 saves). Anaheim, Miller 3-0-2 (36-32).

A_15,046 (17,174). Referees_Brad Meier, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Derek Nansen.

