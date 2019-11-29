Red Wings-Flyers Sum

Detroit 1 0 0—1 Philadelphia 2 1 3—6

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Laughton 2 (Niskanen), 2:56. 2, Detroit, Fabbri 5 (Filppula, Athanasiou), 8:09. 3, Philadelphia, Gostisbehere 2 (Voracek, Couturier), 19:02 (pp).

Second Period_4, Philadelphia, Couturier 8 (Niskanen, Voracek), 19:48.

Third Period_5, Philadelphia, Hayes 7 (Laughton, Farabee), 0:27. 6, Philadelphia, Lindblom 10 (Provorov, Voracek), 0:57. 7, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 5 (Pitlick, Hagg), 17:51.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 13-14-6_33. Philadelphia 9-17-9_35.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 3; Philadelphia 1 of 3.

Goalies_Detroit, Pickard 0-1-0 (35 shots-29 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 8-5-3 (33-32).

A_18,566 (19,543). T_2:23.

Referees_Peter MacDougall, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Julien Fournier, Libor Suchanek.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.