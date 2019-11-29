Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Red Wings-Flyers Sums

November 29, 2019 7:16 pm
 
Detroit 1 0 0—1
Philadelphia 2 1 3—6

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Laughton 2 (Niskanen), 2:56. 2, Detroit, Fabbri 5 (Filppula, Athanasiou), 8:09. 3, Philadelphia, Gostisbehere 2 (Voracek, Couturier), 19:02 (pp). Penalties_Couturier, PHI, (hooking), 9:46; McIlrath, DET, (tripping), 17:40.

Second Period_4, Philadelphia, Couturier 8 (Niskanen, Voracek), 19:48. Penalties_Bowey, DET, (tripping), 1:30; Giroux, PHI, (hooking), 5:46.

Third Period_5, Philadelphia, Hayes 7 (Laughton, Farabee), 0:27. 6, Philadelphia, Lindblom 10 (Provorov, Voracek), 0:57. 7, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 5 (Pitlick, Hagg), 17:51. Penalties_Hagg, PHI, (holding stick), 1:09; Helm, DET, (tripping), 14:37.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 13-14-6_33. Philadelphia 9-17-9_35.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 3; Philadelphia 1 of 3.

Goalies_Detroit, Pickard 0-1-0 (35 shots-29 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 8-5-3 (33-32).

A_18,566 (19,543). T_2:23.

Referees_Peter MacDougall, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Julien Fournier, Libor Suchanek.

Sports News

The Associated Press

