Red Wings-Kings Sums

Detroit 0 1 1 0—2 Los Angeles 1 0 1 1—3

First Period_1, Los Angeles, Kopitar 7 (Walker, Iafallo), 5:47. Penalties_Helm, DET, (slashing), 2:14; McIlrath, DET, (holding), 11:18.

Second Period_2, Detroit, Bertuzzi 7 (Mantha), 4:36. Penalties_Ryan, LA, (tripping), 19:59.

Third Period_3, Detroit, Bertuzzi 8 (Larkin, Mantha), 2:58. 4, Los Angeles, Kempe 2 (Roy, Kopitar), 18:12. Penalties_Fabbri, DET, (holding), 7:43.

Overtime_5, Los Angeles, Iafallo 4 (Kopitar, Doughty), 0:23. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 5-7-9_21. Los Angeles 11-13-6-1_31.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 1; Los Angeles 0 of 3.

Goalies_Detroit, Bernier 5-4-2 (31 shots-28 saves). Los Angeles, Quick 4-8-0 (21-19).

A_16,871 (18,230). T_2:26.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Derek Nansen.

