Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Red Wings-Kings Sums

November 15, 2019 1:45 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Detroit 0 1 1 0—2
Los Angeles 1 0 1 1—3

First Period_1, Los Angeles, Kopitar 7 (Walker, Iafallo), 5:47. Penalties_Helm, DET, (slashing), 2:14; McIlrath, DET, (holding), 11:18.

Second Period_2, Detroit, Bertuzzi 7 (Mantha), 4:36. Penalties_Ryan, LA, (tripping), 19:59.

Third Period_3, Detroit, Bertuzzi 8 (Larkin, Mantha), 2:58. 4, Los Angeles, Kempe 2 (Roy, Kopitar), 18:12. Penalties_Fabbri, DET, (holding), 7:43.

Overtime_5, Los Angeles, Iafallo 4 (Kopitar, Doughty), 0:23. Penalties_None.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Detroit 5-7-9_21. Los Angeles 11-13-6-1_31.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 1; Los Angeles 0 of 3.

Goalies_Detroit, Bernier 5-4-2 (31 shots-28 saves). Los Angeles, Quick 4-8-0 (21-19).

A_16,871 (18,230). T_2:26.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Derek Nansen.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|13 International LGBTQ Leaders Conference...
11|15 John Wasson ICF
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers conduct truck-to-truck transfer validation, leader certification

Today in History

1969: Apollo 12 lifts off