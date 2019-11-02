Listen Live Sports

Red Wings-Panthers Sum

November 2, 2019 9:38 pm
 
Detroit 0 0 0—0
Florida 2 1 1—4

First Period_1, Florida, Connolly 5 (Vatrano, Malgin), 3:05. 2, Florida, Barkov 2 (Huberdeau, Yandle), 16:54 (pp).

Second Period_3, Florida, Huberdeau 8 (Stralman, Barkov), 6:45.

Third Period_4, Florida, Huberdeau 9 (Yandle, Ekblad), 10:46.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 7-7-8_22. Florida 15-14-12_41.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 3; Florida 1 of 2.

Goalies_Detroit, Bernier 2-4-1 (41 shots-37 saves). Florida, Bobrovsky 6-2-3 (22-22).

A_14,411 (19,250). T_2:22.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Bryan Pancich.

