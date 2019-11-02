Red Wings-Panthers Sums

|Detroit
First Period_1, Florida, Connolly 5 (Vatrano, Malgin), 3:05. 2, Florida, Barkov 2 (Huberdeau, Yandle), 16:54 (pp). Penalties_Bertuzzi, DET, (high sticking), 1:02; Filppula, DET, (hooking), 16:42; Weegar, FLA, (tripping), 16:58.
Second Period_3, Florida, Huberdeau 8 (Stralman, Barkov), 6:45. Penalties_Connolly, FLA, (slashing), 7:47.
Third Period_4, Florida, Huberdeau 9 (Yandle, Ekblad), 10:46. Penalties_Ekblad, FLA, (high sticking), 7:26.
Shots on Goal_Detroit 7-7-8_22. Florida 15-14-12_41.
Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 3; Florida 1 of 2.
Goalies_Detroit, Bernier 2-4-1 (41 shots-37 saves). Florida, Bobrovsky 6-2-3 (22-22).
A_14,411 (19,250). T_2:22.
Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Bryan Pancich.
