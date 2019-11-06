Red Wings-Rangers Sum

|Detroit
|0
|1
|0—1
|N.Y. Rangers
|0
|3
|2—5
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, DeAngelo 5 (Buchnevich, Lemieux), 4:25 (pp). 2, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 3 (Buchnevich, DeAngelo), 6:04. 3, N.Y. Rangers, Strome 5 (Panarin, Fox), 8:49 (pp). 4, Detroit, Filppula 2 (Athanasiou, Mantha), 9:41.
Third Period_5, N.Y. Rangers, McKegg 1 (Howden, Trouba), 8:44 (sh). 6, N.Y. Rangers, Panarin 7 (Strome, Staal), 17:23.
Shots on Goal_Detroit 7-13-16_36. N.Y. Rangers 11-13-7_31.
Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 2; N.Y. Rangers 2 of 3.
Goalies_Detroit, Howard 2-8-0 (30 shots-26 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 3-3-0 (36-35).
A_16,804 (18,006). T_2:26.
Referees_Pierre Lambert, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Pierre Racicot.
