Red Wings-Rangers Sum

November 6, 2019 10:50 pm
 
Detroit 0 1 0—1
N.Y. Rangers 0 3 2—5

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, DeAngelo 5 (Buchnevich, Lemieux), 4:25 (pp). 2, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 3 (DeAngelo, Buchnevich), 6:04. 3, N.Y. Rangers, Strome 5 (Panarin, Fox), 8:49 (pp). 4, Detroit, Filppula 2 (Mantha, Athanasiou), 9:41.

Third Period_5, N.Y. Rangers, McKegg 1 (Trouba, Howden), 8:44 (sh). 6, N.Y. Rangers, Panarin 7 (Staal, Strome), 17:23.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 7-13-16_36. N.Y. Rangers 11-13-7_31.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 2; N.Y. Rangers 2 of 3.

Goalies_Detroit, Howard 2-8-0 (30 shots-26 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 3-3-0 (36-35).

A_16,804 (18,006). T_2:26.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Pierre Racicot.

