Red Wings-Rangers Sums

Detroit 0 1 0—1 N.Y. Rangers 0 3 2—5

First Period_None. Penalties_None.

Second Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, DeAngelo 5 (Buchnevich, Lemieux), 4:25 (pp). 2, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 3 (Buchnevich, DeAngelo), 6:04. 3, N.Y. Rangers, Strome 5 (Panarin, Fox), 8:49 (pp). 4, Detroit, Filppula 2 (Athanasiou, Mantha), 9:41. Penalties_Trouba, NYR, (interference), 0:19; Erne, DET, (holding), 2:26; Abdelkader, DET, (roughing), 7:19.

Third Period_5, N.Y. Rangers, McKegg 1 (Howden, Trouba), 8:44 (sh). 6, N.Y. Rangers, Panarin 7 (Strome, Staal), 17:23. Penalties_Haley, NYR, (tripping), 7:08; McIlrath, DET, (interference), 11:35.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 7-13-16_36. N.Y. Rangers 11-13-7_31.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 2; N.Y. Rangers 2 of 3.

Goalies_Detroit, Howard 2-8-0 (30 shots-26 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 3-3-0 (36-35).

A_16,804 (18,006). T_2:26.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Pierre Racicot.

