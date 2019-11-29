Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Redskins LB Kerrigan’s ironman streak to end at 139 games

November 29, 2019 1:38 pm
 
< a min read
      

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Ryan Kerrigan’s streak of 139 consecutive starts will end after he was ruled out of the Washington Redskins’ game Sunday at Carolina.

Kerrigan owned the fourth-longest active streak in the NFL trailing only Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers’ 215 games, Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr’s 183 and Buccaneers defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh’s 148. The Redskins linebacker was concussed in a 19-16 victory against the Detroit Lions last week.

The 31-year-old pass rusher did not practice all week. Interim coach Bill Callahan confirmed Friday that Kerrigan wouldn’t play at Carolina.

Washington’s first-round pick in 2011, Kerrigan has 435 tackles and 89 sacks in his pro career. He ranks second on the Redskins with 4 ½ sacks this season.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 BOLD GOV: Ideas in Tech, Workforce and...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Thanksgiving at sea aboard the USS Carney (DDG 64)

Today in History

1952: President-Elect Eisenhower goes to Korea