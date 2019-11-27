Redskins-Panthers Preview Capsule

WASHINGTON (2-9) at CAROLINA (5-6)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Panthers by 9

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Redskins 4-7; Panthers 6-5

SERIES RECORD — Redskins lead 8-6

LAST MEETING — Redskins beat Panthers 20-17, Dec. 24, 2015

LAST WEEK — Redskins beat Lions 19-16; Panthers lost to Saints, 34-31

AP PRO32 RANKING — Redskins No. 30, Panthers No. 18

REDSKINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (32), RUSH (27), PASS (32).

REDSKINS DEFENSE — OVERALL (21), RUSH (28), PASS (11).

PANTHERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (19), RUSH (9), PASS (15).

PANTHERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (19), RUSH (27), PASS (18).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES —Victory against Detroit snapped Redskins’ four-game skid. … Rookie QB Dwayne Haskins completed 13 of 29 passes for 156 yards, one interception and had 47.5 rating vs. Lions. … Washington is without top two TEs after adding Vernon Davis to injured reserve with concussion. … LB Ryan Kerrigan’s streak of 139 consecutive starts in jeopardy after being concussed in Detroit game. … Kerrigan, Chargers QB Philip Rivers and Ravens CB Brandon Carr are only NFL players to start every game since beginning of 2011 season. … CB Josh Norman, former Panthers starter, not expected to start for second consecutive week. … K Dustin Hopkins made field goals of 28, 37, 42 and 39 yards to help Redskins beat Lions. … P Tress Way leads league with 44.2 yard net average. … Panthers have lost three straight games. … Panthers QB Kyle Allen threw for 256 yards and three TDs for 112.7 QB rating last week at New Orleans. … RB Christian McCaffrey leads NFL with 1,709 yards. McCaffrey is first player with 1,700-plus yards from scrimmage in first 11 games since Priest Holmes in 2002. … Luke Kuechly needs four tackles for eighth straight 100-tackle season. … DT Gerald McCoy has four sacks in last four games vs. NFC East teams. … S Eric Reid had career-high 15 tackles vs. Saints. … K Joey Slye missed two extra points and late 28-yard FG in loss to Saints. … DT Dontari Poe and OG Greg Van Roten were placed on injured reserve this week. … Fantasy tip: Panthers WR D.J. Moore has at least 95 yards receiving in each of last four games.

