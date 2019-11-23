Listen Live Sports

Reynolds scores 14 to carry Manhattan over Elon 69-64

November 23, 2019 7:37 pm
 
ELON, N.C. (AP) — Tyler Reynolds had 14 points off the bench to lift Manhattan to a 69-64 win over Elon on Saturday.

Samir Stewart had 11 points for Manhattan (3-1). Tykei Greene added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Elijah Buchanan, who was second on the Jaspers in scoring heading into the contest with 10 points per game, shot only 20 percent for the game (1 of 5).

Marcus Sheffield had 24 points and seven rebounds for the Phoenix (2-4), who have now lost four games in a row. Hunter Woods added 21 points and six rebounds. Simon Wright led the team with nine rebounds.

Manhattan takes on Rhode Island on the road on Wednesday. Elon faces Furman at home on Tuesday.

