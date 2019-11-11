Rice pays visit to NW State

Rice (2-1) vs. Northwestern State (1-1)

Prather Coliseum, Natchitoches, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State plays Rice in an early season matchup. Rice won easily 65-40 at home against Wayland Baptist on Sunday. Northwestern State lost 77-63 at Texas A&M on Wednesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Northwestern State’s Nikos Chougkaz has averaged 11 points and five rebounds while Jairus Roberson has put up 10.5 points. For the Owls, Trey Murphy III has averaged 11 points and 5.3 rebounds while Max Fiedler has put up 6.7 points and 8.3 rebounds.MIGHTY MURPHY III: Murphy has connected on 23.5 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 17 over his last three games. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Northwestern State has made 10 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Southland teams.

