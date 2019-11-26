Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Richie’s TD sparks N. Illinois to 17-14 win over W. Michigan

November 26, 2019 11:02 pm
 
< a min read
      

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Tyrice Richie took a shovel pass in the Northern Illinois backfield, added an acrobatic flip over a would-be tackler near midfield and turned it all into a 71-yard touchdown to spark the Huskies to a 17-14 win over Western Michigan in the season finale Tuesday night.

Michael Love tossed a 7-yard scoring pass to Mitchell Brinkman midway through the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.

Down 10-0 at intermission, LeVante Bellamy brought Western Michigan back with second-half touchdown runs of 6- and 16-yards.

The victory moves the Huskies to 4-4 in the Mid-America Conference in Thomas Hammock’s first season as head coach at his alma mater. Overall NIU finished 5-7, with a string of four straight losses early in the season to Utah, Nebraska, Vanderbilt and Ball State.

Advertisement

NIU finished with 250 yards of total offense in the game. Richie’s 71-yard catch made up most of the team’s 93-yard passing total.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Bellamy finished with 21 carries for 128 yards to lead Western Michigan (7-5, 5-3).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 BOLD GOV: Ideas in Tech, Workforce and...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Attendees take a selfie in front of an F/A-18 at Dubai Airshow

Today in History

1901: Army War College established