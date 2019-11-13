Listen Live Sports

Richmond squares off against Vandy

November 13, 2019 6:30 am
 
Vanderbilt (2-0) vs. Richmond (1-0)

Robins Center, Richmond, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt and Richmond both look to put winning streaks together .

STEPPING UP: .ACCURATE AARON: Aaron Nesmith has connected on 55.6 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 80 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Vanderbilt went 9-4 against non-conference teams last season. In those 13 games, the Commodores gave up 71.5 points per game while scoring 80.8 per outing. Richmond went 6-7 in non-conference play, averaging 72.4 points and giving up 69.9 per game in the process.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

