The Associated Press
 
Richt returns to work less than 3 weeks after heart attack

November 9, 2019 6:50 pm
 
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Former Georgia and Miami coach Mark Richt is back at work broadcasting less than three weeks after having a heart attack.

Now a studio analyst for the ACC Network, Richt was part of the ensemble of broadcasters at Duke’s game against No. 15 Notre Dame on Saturday night.

The 59-year-old Richt said the heart attack came Oct. 21 during a routine workout at the gym with his wife, and the quick response time “basically saved my life.” He said two arteries were 100% blocked and he had three stents placed in one and a fourth stent in the other.

Richt said his energy level “now is better than it was before” and posted video of himself banking in a free throw with his eyes closed at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

