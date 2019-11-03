Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rivers’ 2 TDs help Fresno State rally, beat Hawaii 41-38

November 3, 2019 3:19 am
 
1 min read
Share       

HONOLULU (AP) — Ronnie Rivers scored two third-quarter touchdowns as Fresno State scored 24 consecutive points, Cesar Silva made a 37-yard field as time expired, and the Bulldogs beat Hawaii 41-38 on Saturday night.

Rivers finished with 19 carries for 103 yards. Jorge Reyna was 17-of-27 passing for 188 yards and a score and added 11 carries for 96 yards for Fresno State (4-4, 2-2 Mountain West).

The Bulldogs trailed 24-14 at halftime but scored on each of their first four second-half possessions — including touchdown runs of 44 and 4 yards by Rivers — to take a 14-point lead when Reyna hit Jared Rice for a 26-yard TD with 10:06 left.

Chevan Cordeiro, who replaced starting quarterback Cole McDonald midway through the fourth quarter, connected with Nick Mardner for a 50-yard gain to the 3 and, on the next play, Miles Rees scored on a 3-yard run to trim Hawaii’s deficit to 38-31 with 2:13 remaining. The Rainbow Warriors (5-4, 2-3) recovered the ensuing onside kick and Cordeiro’s 10-yard touchdown run tied it with 65 seconds to play. Reyna had a 17-yard run, hit Rice for gains of 5 and 9 yards and then ran for 11 yards to move the Bulldogs into Hawaii territory. After back-to-back incomplete passes, Rivers ripped off a 13-yard run to the 20 that set up Silva’s winning field goal.

Advertisement

McDonald was 21-of-42 passing for 275 and a touchdown with one interception and added a 6-yard TD run. Cordeiro completed 5 of 9 for 71 yards and had four carries for 33 yards.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb