Roberson leads Northwestern St. past Centenary 84-57

November 5, 2019 9:47 pm
 
NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Jairus Roberson came off the bench to tally 13 points to carry Northwestern State to an 84-57 win over Centenary on Tuesday night to open the season.

Larry Owens had 12 points for Northwestern State. John Norvel added 10 points. LaTerrance Reed had 10 points for the Demons, who had 12 of 14 players score.

Two starters scored 10 points and three had just two but one of those, Chudier Bile, had 10 rebounds.

A 19-0 run in the first half broke the game open with seven different players scoring. The Demons shot 61% in the first half and 53 percent for the game. They made 8 of 11 3-pointers in the first half and 3 of 11 in the second.

Although Centenary has dropped down to Division II, it was the 142nd meeting between the schools with the Gents leading 75-67.

Cedric Harris had 20 points for the Gentlemen. Ty Prince added 10 points. Ralph Johnson had four assists, 2 points and two rebounds.

Northwestern State plays Texas A&M on the road on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

