Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Roberts lifts Georgia St. over California Baptist 69-60

November 24, 2019 1:36 am
 
< a min read
      

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Justin Roberts had 14 points, six rebounds and five steals as Georgia State defeated California Baptist 69-60 in the 2K Classic on Saturday night.

Kane Williams also had 14 points for Georgia State (3-3). Corey Allen added 10 points and Damon Wilson had eight rebounds.

De’jon Davis had 20 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for the Lancers (3-3). Brandon Boyd added 13 points. Milan Acquaah had six rebounds and six assists.

Georgia State matches up against Charlotte at home on Wednesday. California Baptist plays South Dakota at home on Wednesday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas