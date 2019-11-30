Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Roberts scores 17 to carry Kent St. over Stetson 77-53

November 30, 2019 6:25 pm
 
KENT, Ohio (AP) — Anthony Roberts came off the bench to score 17 points to carry Kent State to a 77-53 win over Stetson on Saturday.

Philip Whittington had 16 points and nine rebounds for Kent State (6-1), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Troy Simons added 12 points. Antonio Williams had 11 points for the hosts.

Christiaan Jones had 15 points for the Hatters (4-5). Mahamadou Diawara added 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Kent State plays Detroit at home on Tuesday. Stetson plays Bethune-Cookman at home on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

