The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Rockets-Bulls, Box

November 9, 2019 10:26 pm
 
HOUSTON (117)

House Jr. 3-5 2-3 11, Tucker 1-3 1-2 4, Capela 7-10 2-2 16, Westbrook 10-20 6-8 26, Harden 12-27 9-11 42, Clemons 1-2 0-0 3, McLemore 0-3 0-0 0, Gordon 3-9 0-0 9, Rivers 2-4 0-2 6. Totals 39-83 20-28 117.

CHICAGO (94)

Hutchison 6-10 0-0 13, Markkanen 3-10 7-7 13, Carter Jr. 5-9 3-3 13, Satoransky 4-11 2-3 10, LaVine 5-17 0-0 11, Young 5-9 2-2 13, Kornet 1-3 0-0 2, Gafford 0-0 0-0 0, Arcidiacono 1-4 0-0 2, Dunn 3-9 0-0 7, White 4-16 2-3 10. Totals 37-98 16-18 94.

Houston 20 30 36 31—117
Chicago 27 22 18 27— 94

3-Point Goals_Houston 19-44 (Harden 9-19, House Jr. 3-5, Gordon 3-7, Rivers 2-3, Clemons 1-2, Tucker 1-3, McLemore 0-2, Westbrook 0-3), Chicago 4-32 (Hutchison 1-2, Young 1-3, Dunn 1-3, LaVine 1-7, Arcidiacono 0-1, Carter Jr. 0-1, Kornet 0-2, Satoransky 0-2, Markkanen 0-5, White 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 55 (Capela 20), Chicago 46 (Carter Jr. 16). Assists_Houston 18 (Harden 9), Chicago 21 (LaVine 5). Total Fouls_Houston 21, Chicago 22. A_20,482 (20,917).

