Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rockets-Nets, Box

November 1, 2019 9:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
HOUSTON (116)

House Jr. 6-10 0-0 15, Tucker 3-8 0-0 9, Capela 5-8 0-0 10, Westbrook 12-25 2-4 27, Harden 10-31 14-15 36, T.Chandler 0-0 0-0 0, McLemore 2-4 3-3 9, Rivers 3-6 0-1 7, Gordon 0-7 3-4 3. Totals 41-99 22-27 116.

BROOKLYN (123)

Harris 5-9 2-2 15, Prince 9-17 3-4 27, Allen 3-3 1-4 7, Irving 7-18 3-4 22, LeVert 8-15 8-9 25, Kurucs 0-2 0-0 0, Jordan 2-5 2-3 6, Dinwiddie 2-7 1-2 5, Musa 0-0 0-0 0, Temple 6-9 0-0 16. Totals 42-85 20-28 123.

Houston 33 26 24 33—116
Brooklyn 24 37 34 28—123

3-Point Goals_Houston 12-48 (House Jr. 3-6, Tucker 3-8, McLemore 2-4, Harden 2-16, Rivers 1-3, Westbrook 1-6, Gordon 0-5), Brooklyn 19-32 (Prince 6-10, Irving 5-8, Temple 4-6, Harris 3-4, LeVert 1-2, Dinwiddie 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 40 (T.Chandler, Tucker 8), Brooklyn 55 (Prince 12). Assists_Houston 21 (Westbrook, Harden 8), Brooklyn 26 (Irving 10). Total Fouls_Houston 21, Brooklyn 21. A_17,732 (17,732).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|30 ArkCase 201: Advanced Training on...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb