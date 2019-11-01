Rockets-Nets, Box

HOUSTON (116)

House Jr. 6-10 0-0 15, Tucker 3-8 0-0 9, Capela 5-8 0-0 10, Westbrook 12-25 2-4 27, Harden 10-31 14-15 36, T.Chandler 0-0 0-0 0, McLemore 2-4 3-3 9, Rivers 3-6 0-1 7, Gordon 0-7 3-4 3. Totals 41-99 22-27 116.

BROOKLYN (123)

Harris 5-9 2-2 15, Prince 9-17 3-4 27, Allen 3-3 1-4 7, Irving 7-18 3-4 22, LeVert 8-15 8-9 25, Kurucs 0-2 0-0 0, Jordan 2-5 2-3 6, Dinwiddie 2-7 1-2 5, Musa 0-0 0-0 0, Temple 6-9 0-0 16. Totals 42-85 20-28 123.

Houston 33 26 24 33—116 Brooklyn 24 37 34 28—123

3-Point Goals_Houston 12-48 (House Jr. 3-6, Tucker 3-8, McLemore 2-4, Harden 2-16, Rivers 1-3, Westbrook 1-6, Gordon 0-5), Brooklyn 19-32 (Prince 6-10, Irving 5-8, Temple 4-6, Harris 3-4, LeVert 1-2, Dinwiddie 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 40 (T.Chandler, Tucker 8), Brooklyn 55 (Prince 12). Assists_Houston 21 (Westbrook, Harden 8), Brooklyn 26 (Irving 10). Total Fouls_Houston 21, Brooklyn 21. A_17,732 (17,732).

