Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rockies name Darryl Scott bullpen coach

November 1, 2019 5:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies have promoted Darryl Scott to bullpen coach.

Scott replaces Darren Holmes, who’s been in the role since 2015. Colorado is coming off a 71-91 season in which the pitching staff turned in a 5.56 ERA. It was the third-highest ERA for a single season in franchise history.

Steve Foster remains the pitching coach on manager Bud Black’s staff.

The 51-year-old Scott has been a part of the Rockies organization since 2009. He’s spent the last three seasons as one of the team’s pitching coordinators. He also has served as a pitching coach for different Rockies affiliations, including 2015-16 with Triple-A Albuquerque.

Advertisement

Colorado said Steve Merriman will take over Scott’s role. Merriman was the pitching coach with Double-A Hartford last season.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|30 ArkCase 201: Advanced Training on...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb