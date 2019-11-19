Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Roland carries Northeastern past Holy Cross 101-44

November 19, 2019 10:14 pm
 
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — National scoring leader Jordan Roland poured 28 points in 27 minutes of play and Northeastern set a program record for largest margin of victory in a 101-44 dismantling of Holy Cross on Tuesday night.

Roland made 11 of 13 shots, including 6 of 7 on 3-pointers, for the Huskies (3-2). Jason Strong had a career-high 18 points as Northeastern hit 12 of 16 from the 3-point arc in a 63-point first half. Tyson Walker added a career-tying 15 points. Myles Franklin and Maxime Boursiquot scored 10 apiece — a career best for Franklin.

Drew Lowder had 10 points for the Crusaders (0-4). Kyle Copeland had nine points and four rebounds off the bench.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

