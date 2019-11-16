Listen Live Sports

Rookie Quartararo wins pole at season-ending Valencia MotoGP

November 16, 2019 10:58 am
 
VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — French rookie Fabio Quartararo will start from pole position at the season-ending Valencia MotoGP on Sunday.

Quartararo beat champion Marc Márquez by less than a tenth of a second in qualifying at the Ricardo Tormo circuit on Saturday, clinching his sixth pole in his maiden MotoGP season.

Jack Miller will start third, ahead of Maverick Viñales and Franco Morbidelli.

Three-time MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo, who is retiring after Sunday’s race, will start 16th.

Quartararo will be trying to win his first MotoGP race after four runner-up finishes this season.

Márquez has already secured his sixth title while Andrea Dovizioso is guaranteed second place.

