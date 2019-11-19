Listen Live Sports

Roy scores 21 to lead Milwaukee over North Dakota 79-70

November 19, 2019 11:14 pm
 
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Darius Roy had 21 points as Milwaukee got past North Dakota 79-70 on Tuesday night.

Milwaukee led 41-36 at halftime and the lead was double digits for most of the final 10 minutes of the game. A 3-pointer from Roy put the Panthers up by 12 with 1:47 remaining.

Marlon Stewart made a layup for North Dakota, Roy missed a 3-pointer and De’sean Allen-Eikens made a layup to draw the Fighting Hawks within eight points with 48 seconds to go. The Panthers made 1 of 2 free throws three times in the final seconds but it was enough to win.

Te’Jon Lucas had 15 points for Milwaukee (4-1). Josh Thomas added 11 points. Amir Allen had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Filip Rebraca scored a career-high 24 points plus 10 rebounds and eight blocks for the Fighting Hawks (1-3). Kienan Walter added 14 points. Stewart had 14 points.

Milwaukee takes on Rice on Friday. North Dakota faces Minnesota on the road on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

