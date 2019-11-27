Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Rudy Gobert returns for Jazz after missing 2 games

November 27, 2019 7:10 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rudy Gobert started at center for the Utah Jazz at Indiana on Wednesday after missing two games because of a sprained left ankle.

Gobert was named the league's top defensive player each of the past two seasons and is averaging 14.1 points, 13.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in 15 games this season.

He returned against one of the league's other top post defenders, Pacers center Myles Turner — the top shot-blocker in the NBA last season.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

