Russell leads Rhode Island over North Texas 60-47

November 22, 2019 8:32 pm
 
MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica (AP) — Fatts Russell scored 22 points — 17 in the second half — and Rhode Island beat North Texas 60-47 on Friday at the Jamaica Classic.

Tyrese Martin scored 10 of his 15 points in the second half for Rhode Island (4-1), which trailed 27-24 at halftime but limited the Mean Green to 20 second-half points. Jeff Dowtin added 10 points, including a go-ahead jumper with 19:04 to go, and Cyril Langevine had 12 rebounds.

Umoja Gibson had 20 points for the Mean Green (2-4). Deng Geu added 13 rebounds and Thomas Bell had 10 rebounds.

Rhode Island plays LSU on Sunday. North Texas takes on Utah State on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

