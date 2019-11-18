Listen Live Sports

Russian doping ruling set for December

November 18, 2019 11:13 am
 
MONTREAL (AP) — The World Anti-Doping Agency says it expects to rule next month on where Russia manipulated its drug-testing data.

WADA says its compliance review committee met Sunday to consider Russia’s response to the allegations. That committee will now make a formal recommendation to WADA’s executive board meeting on Dec. 9 in Paris. It will be one of Craig Reedie’s last tasks as WADA president before he steps down on Dec. 31.

Russia is accused of doctoring a vast archive of computer files which it handed over in January in return for earlier doping sanctions to be lifted.

WADA hoped to use the files to prosecute many past doping cases which it suspects were part of a Russian state cover-up. WADA could now restrict Russia’s ability to host major events or compete in next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

