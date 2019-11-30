Listen Live Sports

Ryan carries Chattanooga past Jacksonville St. 63-60

November 30, 2019
 
NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Matt Ryan registered 18 points as Chattanooga edged past Jacksonville State 63-60 in an Emerald Coast Classic bracket championship game on Saturday.

Jonathan Scott had 15 points for Chattanooga (5-3), including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 35 seconds left. David Jean-Baptiste iced it with two free throws and a Gamecocks’ 3 at the buzzer missed.

Jacara Cross had 19 points for the Gamecocks (2-4). Ty Hudson added 12 points. De’Torrion Ware had 7 points and 10 rebounds.

Chattanooga matches up against Western Carolina on the road on Tuesday. Jacksonville State matches up against George Mason on the road on Tuesday.

