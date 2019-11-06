S. Alabama opens campaign against Pikeville College

Pikeville College vs. South Alabama (0-0)

Mitchell Center, Mobile, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The South Alabama Jaguars will be taking on the Bears of NAIA member Pikeville College. South Alabama went 17-17 last year and finished eighth in the Sun Belt.

DID YOU KNOW: South Alabama went 5-6 overall when playing out-of-conference opponents last year. The Jaguars offense scored 68.6 points per contest across those 11 contests.

___

___

