S. Carolina gets season going against North Alabama

November 6, 2019 6:30 am
 
North Alabama (0-0) vs. South Carolina (0-0)

Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina opens its season by hosting the North Alabama Lions. North Alabama went 10-22 last year and finished sixth in the Atlantic Sun, while South Carolina ended up 16-16 and finished fifth in the SEC.

DID YOU KNOW: North Alabama went 0-12 against non-conference teams last season. In those 12 games, the Lions gave up 76.7 points per game while scoring 61.2 per matchup. South Carolina went 4-8 in non-conference play, averaging 71.8 points and allowing 72.8 per game in the process.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

